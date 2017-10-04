Child Rights Act: Enugu to establish family court for offenders

Enugu State Government yesterday announced plans to establish special family courts to prosecute offenders and abuse of children in accordance with the recently passed Child Right Act. Commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Peace Nnaji, who made the disclosure in Enugu, said the family courts were part of the state’s commitment towards full implementation of the Child Rights Act, passed and signed into law recently in the state.

This, however, came with applause for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the state Children’s parliament and the Campaign for the Defence of Children (CDC), at a joint meeting organized to review the level of implementation of the Child Rights Act on Monday.

The commissioner had in response to issues raised by the children over the low level of awareness on the Act, assured that the governor was at the forefront of championing its full implementation Nnaji, represented by Director, Child Development, Mr. Romanus Eze n the ministry, during the meeting organized by LYNX Nigeria, a non-governmental organization, noted that efforts were on top gear to make the Act a household name. She said: “The fact that it has been passed is no longer news, what we are pushing for now is for full implementation.

We are working at the moment to get the act published so that everybody in the state will become aware of it. “Arrangements are also in top gear to establish family courts because if we don’t have it in place, it will jeopardize the full implementation of the law.

The court will handle offenders easily and other people who abuse the right of children will sit up.” Earlier, the national programme officer of LYNX Nigeria, Mr. Ganiyu Ibukunle commended the Enugu State government for demonstrating leadership in the area of Child Rights Act.

