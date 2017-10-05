Chipolopolo arrive Abuja, storm Uyo today

Adeolu johnson

Abuja

Super Eagles opponents in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, the Chipolopolo o Zambia yesterday arrived in Abuja.

The team which arrived in the afternoon checked into Chelsea Hotel where accommodation had been reserved for them.

The 43-man delegation is expected to arrive in Uyo the venue of the encounter on Thursday.

Our source said the delegation was forced to come through Abuja due to travelling hiccups from Accra, Ghana where the team had been acclimatising in the last one week.

They are expected to have a feel of the Godswill Apabio International Stadium, Uyo on Thursday.

Eagles require a win on Saturday to qualify for the World Cup holding in Russia next year.

