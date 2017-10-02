Chipolopolo arrive Accra for Eagles

The Zambia national team on Sunday left for Accra, Ghana where they will set up base before Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria. According to the official FAZ Football Facebook page, Coach Wedson Nyirenda travelled in the first batch that had six players and some technical staff with the second batch on the 13:00 hours South African Airways flight.

The team will leave for Uyo Nigeria on Thursday for the Group B encounter. Foreign-based players are expected to join camp in Ghana after featuring for their clubs.

Meanwhile, two foreign-based players Platinum Stars ace Brian Mwila and K.V Oostende midfielder Emmanuel Banda have withdrawn from the squad due to injury, and coach Wedson Nyirenda has since replaced the duo with Power Dynamos midfielder Alex Ng’onga and Zesco United’s John Ching’andu. Nigeria lead Group B on 10 points while Zambia are second on seven points with Cameroon on three points while Algeria are stuck at the bottom with one point.

