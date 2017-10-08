Christ Embassy calls on Nigerians to promote unity

Ola James

Warri

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 57th Independence Anniversary, the Love World Believers Outreach Incorporated (popularly called Christ Embassy) has called on Nigerians to promote the unity of the country.

The Regional Pastor of Christ Embassy, Evangelist Eddy Ewosa, who made this call in Warri during the 2017 Reach Out Nigeria at a press conference held at the Warri branch of the church, appealed to Nigerians to use the 57th Independence anniversary of the country to preach oneness to each other.

He also called on Nigerians to re-channel their minds towards positive thinking adding that they should eschew bitterness and mediocrity and embrace diligence.

According to him Evangelist Ewosa Reach out Nigeria is a project initiated by Reverend Chris Oyakhilome of the Beleivers Love World Incorporated, was berthed and inspired by the Holy Spirit to build and to rekindle the patriotic spirit in Nigerians, adding that the annual event is in commemoration of the country’s Independence Anniversary held on the 1st October every year.

“This project started as a movement 10 years ago and we attribute the success to Reverend Chris Oyakhilome and the spirit of God. We have recorded so many successes today. I want to let Nigerians know that this year’s celebration should not be looked as a day of mourning rather it should be a day for us to reminisce on how far we have gone as a country.”

He said that apart from the print copies of the “Rhapsody of Realities Devotional magazine, they had also introduced, “The Rhapsody Digital Revolution last year, adding that it was all about radical digital evangelism.

“Our utmost desire, is to reach and penetrate the Nigerian Internet community with the gospel as contained in the “Rhapsody of Realities Daily Devotional” by spreading to every man’s world, spreading to every man’s device; through this year’s distribution; a wider spread of the influence of God’s word and power into all parts of the nation, beyond geographical boundaries and physical limitations, as everyone receives and embraces the message,” he said.

