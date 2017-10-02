CIBAFI submits comments to Basel Committee on Banking Supervision

Aligned with its role as advocate of the Islamic Financial Services Industry (IFSI), the General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), the global umbrella of Islamic financial institutions, has announced that it has submitted its comments on 27 September 2017 to the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) on the Consultative Document on “Simplified alternative to the standardised approach to market risk capital requirements”.

The Consultative Document according to a statement, was issued on 29 June 2017 and was open for public consultation until 27 September 2017.

Islamic banks are, for the most part, relatively small by global standards and are mainly based in emerging markets. For that reason alone they would be likely to take very little market risk. The fact that they are Islamic, however, means that for Shari’ah compliance reasons, they will be very restricted in their ability to take short positions or to use derivatives. This is likely to make their market positions simpler still, and those positions are likely to remain simple in the longer term.

In its submission to the BCBS, CIBAFI expressed its appreciation of the work that the BCBS does to maintain sound regulatory practises and highlighted the need for the BCBS to align its work recognising the Islamic financial industry’s considerations.

In addition to policy and regulatory advocacy, CIBAFI continues to support the Islamic Financial Services Industry through various activities and initiatives.

