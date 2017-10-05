CIBN accredits Keystone Bank Training Academy

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has certified and granted full accreditation status to the Keystone Bank Limited Training Academy in Lagos, in recognition of its compliance with regulatory standards and best practices.

The certification according to a statement from the lender, came at the end of a recent evaluation exercise carried out by the CIBN, which is the sole accreditation agency under the Competency Framework for the country’s Banking and Finance Industry put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Keystone Bank Training Academy is a full-fledged learning and development centre responsible for the continuous building of skills and the expansion of knowledge base of new and existing workers of the bank.

In the letter communicating the development, the institute commended the bank for its consistent efforts towards meeting high standards for the benefit of the banking industry and the economy.

Part of the accreditation according to the statement, is the exemption of trainees who are successful at the Keystone Bank Entry Level from nine courses from a total of 19 in the CIBN Professional Certification examination.

Commenting on the award, Group Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Obeahon Ohiwerei, said, “We believe strongly in the need for continuous learning and self-improvement. Providing top-notch training is one way we groom and build our people to be more competent and vibrant, thereby launching the Bank to ground breaking achievements and performance overtime.

“This of course will produce leading professional bankers who will lead not just the industry but the economy at large.”

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

