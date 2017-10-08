Why citizenry must be socially responsible

Emmanuel Ajibulu

Constructive criticism is healthy and has to be encouraged in a constitutional democracy as the exercise of right to freedom of speech and expression.

Criticism, alternate views and even descent keep democracy vibrant and honest by engaging citizens in public discourse and the democratic process. It also improves the quality of dialogue among the various institutions in a democracy and is a valuable source of information for decision makers.

However, one has to be mindful not to undermine or infringe other person’s rights in exercise of one’s own. Such laudable appropriateness adds to the beauty and relish nature of constitutional democracy such as ours.

Instead of taking delight in vituperative criticisms on the policies of government, Nigerians must consistently invest quality time and effort to suggest ways of ensuring better governance. Although some schools of thought will say governance cannot be outsourced, such assertion needs to be treated with contempt and dropped like a hot potato in the interest of the larger society.

Followership is very crucial and needul, if the government must succeed, the followers must do their bit. It is not enough to cast aspersion and dish out blames; we must also suggest to the government what to do to get it right. It is high time we re-ordered our strategies as individuals, if we must move our dear country forward.

Citizenry have to begin to prepare advisory package to government. They often take to the media to criticise the government rather than helping out in drafting policies.

For instance, when the National Assembly comes up with motions Bills, budget review and performance, oversight functions etc, critics hurriedly take to the media to criticise them, when they also share in the blame.

Fifth columnists repeatedly complain about National Assembly allowances and emolument and their statutory responsibilities. More disappointing is the attitude of some overzealous individuals who even incite the public against the parliamentarians. This is utterly unfair and despicable to say the least.

For the umpteenth time, salaries and allowances of the National Assembly members (Senate and The House of Reps), are determined by Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) not by the lawmakers themselves. This is nothing but the truth.

Contrary to the information the general public had been erroneously fed with, the National Assembly is grossly underfunded. Nigerians are simply looking at the National Assembly as 360 members of House of Representatives and 109 Senators; calculate it with the money that has been budgeted without looking at other aspects of this revered legislative arm.

Critics have ignorantly and brazenly failed to realize that there are other agencies under the National Assembly such as the Public Complaints Commission, National Institute for Legislative Studies, the National Assembly Service Commission and support staff, Consultants at different levels as well as Legislative Aides, (minimum of five are attached to each Senators and Members of House of Representatives).

Emmanuel Ajibulu is an infopreneur and online publisher, wrote from Abuja

