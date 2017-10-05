Committee Summons: Yoruba Youth chides Senate over undue interference

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth has advised the Nigerian Senate to focus more on issues bothering on the challenges currently facing the Nation, rather than spending precious and resources from taxpayers on what it termed, ‘frivolous’ issues bordering on summons by the legislators.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on Thursday , the president of the Group, Comrade Odeyemi Oladimeji, said it is becoming a norm for committees within the National Assembly to unduly interfere in matters that are purely internal affairs of agencies of government, stating that biases and self-interest are the underlying motives in some of the summons.

Using the recent summon of the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, by the Senate as a case in point, the group said Nigerians should call the Senate to order because some of its acts are illogical in some instance.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions had summoned Buratai over a petition submitted by a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel, Abdulfatai Mohammed, who, among other officers was retired in June 2016 over matters relating to indiscipline in the Nigerian Army.

While describing the matter as a purely internal matter of the Nigerian Army, he also averred that the latest invitation of Buratai is a dangerous precedent for the country and the sanctity of the institution of the nation’s security.

Comrade Odeyemi further urged Nigerians to rise up to the need to insulate the Nigerian Army and its leadership from politics and antics of politicians, as currently being attempted on a daily basis in the country.

He said: “As a group, we see this latest action of the Senate as a mere distraction, most especially at this time that the Army and its leadership are winning the war against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria, and have continued to succeed, where many had failed in the past.”‎

