A community’s distress call

The people of Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have called on both the state and Federal Government to come to their aid urgently. They want the governments to help repair the failed portion of Hospital road, Abak.

The road is riddled with a deep gully threatening adjourning buildings in the area, The failed portion of the road, they lamented, has also crippled business and economic activities in the area for close to one year now.

Speaking to a New Telegraph correspondent during a peaceful protest and tour of the affected area in Abak, a former Minority Leader in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Dr Dominic Obot, decried the deplorable state of the road and appealed to the Federal Government in particular to mandate either the Federal Ministry of Works, FERMA or the NDDC to as a matter of urgency, intervene and rehabilitate the road to cushion the hardship and suffering faced by the people. Also speaking, a community leader, Mr Koko Abia, regretted that the road has been abandoned and rendered impassable, not even with motorcycle, thereby making it impossible for the community to access the two general hospitals in the area.

He also noted with dismay that school children have been unable to go to school as the road is the only accessible way to schools within the community.

He called on the President Muhamadu Buhariled government to intervene and restore hope and confidence of the Abak people in his government, regretting that allowing the situation to remain as it is, would be to the detriment of the ordinary Abak people, whose means of livelihood revolves around their day-to-day usage of the road.

On her part, a Woman Leader, Mrs Elizabeth Akpan, regretted that the neglect and deplorable state of the road has affected the ability of rural women to access the market to sell their farm produce, lamenting that the bad road has negatively affected the growth of small and medium businesses in the area.

She called on the Federal Government to quickly intervene by repairing the road, so that normal economic activities may return to the area. “The road has been like this for over a year now. A contractor came to work on the site but said no contract paper was signed; neither was any money released for the project.

The entire area is cut off. Even the adjourning Obot Street which Esteem Schools is located is not motorable and these are urgent issues the government should address and stop playing politics with us”, Aniekan Joshua, a youth leader in the area pleaded. security

