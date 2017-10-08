Confidence of man in Christ

Every born again Christian has a right in the kingdom of God, this right has to be proven by the confidence of salvation whereby the Bible says in Roman 8:1, There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. This awareness has built up the ability and sincerity mind for every Christian or child of God that are already saved in Christ Jesus. Apostle Paul was an exemplary body of Christian that proves the confidence in salvation. Hebrew 10:36 through confidence in the word of God is the only way to receive the promised of God.

The secret of being a happy at all time in all circumstances, persecution, problems, conflict, adversity, shame, challenges of life and delay on the promises is that Christ has established the confidence of new life, new covenant in us. ( Mathew 11:28)

In the entire life there’s a definite relationship between experiencing life both low and enjoying it high.

Apostle Paul rest in assurance that confidence comes from Christ alone, because of this reflection Paul have the ability to handle every circumstance he encountered. The level of your maturity enables you to take decisions when things fall apart, don’t lose your confidence in God.

Whatever has smashed your dreams, whatever factor in life tends to push you out of God’ remember, every man born into the world, born into challenges, battle and circumstance. Brethren, I encourage you to have self-confidence to get out on your own.

To have self-confidence:-

A. You must understand source of your problem and never say I can’t.

B. Establish your worth according to God’s value system. God created you in His image and likeness, which means you have the creative ability like Him (God) Gen, 2:26

C. Surround yourself with confidence builders that can bring the best out of you.

D. Stop comparing yourself with others, God has equipped you for your assignment in life, discover your God given gift and develop it.

E. Buried yourself in genuine salvation and never come out until you see Christ again. God will always accomplish His purpose in your life through His spirit as you believe in your heart that Christ died for you and ascended to secure the kingdom for you. Confess Him as your Lord and personal savior, you will automatically be free from sin, satanic harassment and sorrow from death and hell.

Prayers:-

1. Every unidentified forces working against my confidence Christ, receive the anger of God and varnish forever.

2. I burry myself in Christ confidence and I stand to declare and degree that I am above frustration in Jesus Name.

I receive double anointing to carry on till I finish my assignment on earth in Jesus Name.

