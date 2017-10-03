Conte: Why I kept Moses on the bench

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte has explained why Super Eagles forward Victor Moses did not feature for the English Premier League champions in their important match against Manchester City at the weekend.

Moses put in a full shift in three consecutive matches played across 10 days and the Italian manager made the right decision to rest the right wing-back or he would have risked picking up an unwanted injury, ahead of Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

”To play three games in seven days is not simple, above all for our wing-backs,” Conte said, according to Independent UK.

”Moses played two whole games against Stoke City and Atletico Madrid , Marcos Alonso played one and a half games, because against Stoke I changed him after 10 minutes.

”Then you have try to not to put your players in difficulty, and not to risk this type of player, because Moses for us is an important player, and to play three games in only seven days, it means that you risk. ”

