Corporate bodies must assist police

Lagos-based human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has called on corporate bodies to check crimes like kidnapping and armed robbery by assisting police stations in their communities.

Falana made the call during a visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, at the weekend.

The legal icon said for the state and country to be effectively policed, corporate bodies must do everything possible to assist the police.

Falana, who described Edgal as an intelligent and humble man, said with the commissioner in the saddle in Lagos State, the era of criminals holding Lagos by the jugular would soon be over.

The lawyer explained that corporate bodies in the banking and oil sectors were needed for better security of the state.

He said: “Corporate bodies in the banking and oil sectors should wake up from their slumber to assist the police, especially the police stations in their territories. They should assist in fortifying their area, which would then check incidents of kidnapping and robbery. Police cannot do the work alone. I also urge privileged Nigerians to assist the police in their areas as such would help the current community policing programme of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.”

In another development, Idris has approved the establishment of a new police mobile force squadron in Lagos State.

The new squadron will have its based in Ikorodu, an ancient but fast developing town with all its niceties and concomitant crimes.

A source disclosed that the new squadron got the IG’s nod, not only because of the activities of militants, cultists, armed robbers and other hoodlums, but for the fact that the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, is first among equals when it comes to provisions of necessary tools to the police and other relevant security agencies.

The source equally revealed that Edgal’s performance was another reason Idris, who believed that to “whom much is given, much is expected,” approved the squadron.

