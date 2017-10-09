Corruption: Lawyers, CSOs ask IGP to resign

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, was yesterday given five days to resign by a coalition of civil society groups. The groups said the ultimatum followed allegations of financial corruption and abuse of office levelled against him by Senator Isah Hamman Misau. The groups, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Integrity and Justice (CCSGIJ), in a press conference in Abuja, said that the allegations against the Police chief were overwhelming, that it had become imperative for him to quit.

The coalition, comprises Lawyers Integrity Crusade Network (LICN), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Youth Democratic Congress (NYDC) and other Civil Society Organizations.

The groups said that it would be in the best interest of the Police force and the image of the country, particularly with respect to the anti-corruption programme of the present administration, for Idris to quit the exalted office to pave the way for his investigation and prosecution. Idris had come under intense criticism lately, owing to avalanche of allegations levelled against him by the Senator Misau, who is representing Bauchi Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Misau had alleged that the Inspector-General of Police was engaging in promotion racketeering and taking bribe as much as N15million before posting Commissioners of Police and State Mobile Commanders.

