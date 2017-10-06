Court orders Army to pay N85.5m damages for murder

Eight years after a flour merchant, Olajide Enilari lost his life following brutal assault he suffered in the hands of some soldiers, Justice Ibrahim Buba of a Federal High Court in Lagos Division has ordered the Nigerian Army to pay N85.5 million to the family of the deceased. The suit was filed before the court on April 28, 2009, by a human rights organization, Access to Justice, on behalf of the family of the deceased.

The Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and the Attorney-General of the Federation were joined as codefendants in the suit. The late Enilari was said to have been brutally assaulted by some officers of the Nigerian Army on January 27, 2009 along Airways junction in Apapa, Lagos.

He later died on January 29, 2009, due to head injuries he sustained during the assault. Eyewitness accounts revealed that Enilari was standing by his truck driver at the Airways junction in Apapa, when a vehicle suddenly hit him.

The deceased ran to stop the driver of the vehicle from fleeing, but the occupants of the vehicle, who were military personnel, came down from the vehicle, beat him with the iron butts of their belts and an iron rod found on the side of the road.

