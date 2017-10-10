Court orders reinstatement of FHA Homes’ boss

The National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Abuja has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the suspended Managing Director of FHA Homes Limited, Mr. Roland Igbinoba.

According to Justice Edith Agbakoba, who cited a case of unfair hearing in the proceedings that culminated into the suspension of Igbinoba, “FHA management’s action was wrong and therefore, cannot stand.”

She, therefore, ordered Igbinoba’s immediate reinstatement.

As part of correcting the perceived ill done to the FHA’s Homes Limited boss, Agbakoba ordered that Igbinoba’s salary benefits and entitlements be paid within 30 days from the day of judgment.

She warned that failure by the agency to comply with the verdict would attract an interest of 10 per cent per annum until fully paid.

A source at the FHA, who did not want his name in print, told New Telegraph that the judgment was truly delivered, but declined further comment.

Also, Agbakoba awarded a sum of N300,000 as cost of the suit against the defendants, including (Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Mohammed Al-min. Both are first and third respondents in the case.

Following the suspension of Igbinoba, a real estate expert, on June 2, 2015, he had sought NIC’s intervention for an order of perpetual injunction restraining both FHA and its MD.

He had been ordered to proceed on an indefinite suspension by the board of FHA Homes, pending the outcome of an in-house committee set up to study the operations and financial standing of the mortgage bank with a view to strengthening its operations.

