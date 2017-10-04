Court remands Applicant who posed as an officer to extort money from Hausa community

A 50-year-old police applicant, Rotimi Ajakaye, who extorted money from citizens while posing as an officer, was yesterday remanded in Kirikiri prison by an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos yesterday admitted con at Kirikiri Prisons

Ajakaye was remanded in prison after he pleaded guilty of extorting money from citizens at an Hausa community.

The Magistrate, Mrs Y.O. Ekogbulu, convicted the accused on a two count charge of impersonation and extortion.

Ekogbulu, in her ruling, said that the accused be kept behind bars pending sentence.

Meanwhile, the Police Prosecutor, Clement Okuoimose told the court that the accused, who resides in Agege area of Lagos, committed the offence on Sept. 25 at Ayobo, Lagos.

Okuoimose said that the offences contravened Sections 67 and 78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said the accused presented himself as a police officer and extorted money from traders in the Hausa community.

“The accused presented himself as a police officer from Ikeja Headquarters and extorted N53,000 from four of the traders.

“He came again after few days and the trader reported him to their leaders who arrested him.

“When he was told to identify himself as a police officer, he had nothing to show and later confessed that he is not a policeman,” he said.

The matter was further case has adjourned till October 6 for sentence

