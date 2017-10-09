CPMI, IOSCO unveil report on UPI

The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has unveiled a new report that provides technical guidance to authorities on a uniform global Unique Product Identifier (UPI) applying to over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives transactions.

The report, entitled Harmonisation of the Unique Product Identifier, was a joint publication by the CPMI and IOSCO.

According to the report obtained from IOSCO, the role of the UPI was to uniquely identify each OTC derivative product involved in a transaction that an authority requires, or may in future require, to be reported to a trade repository consistent with the commitment of the G20 Leaders to a more transparent OTC derivatives market.

“Global uniform UPIs facilitate the consistent global aggregation and analysis of OTC derivatives transaction data reported across trade repositories that authorities can use to meet their legal obligations and prudential requirements,” IOSCO noted.

The report envisions a UPI system in which a unique UPI code would be assigned to each distinct OTC derivative product, with each UPI code mapping to a set of data comprised of reference data elements with specific values that together describe the OTC derivative product. The collection of reference data elements and their values for each OTC derivative product would reside in a corresponding UPI reference data library.

The guidance which is global in scale, takes account of relevant international technical standards where available and it covers areas such as the technical principles applicable to the UPI; the UPI reference data elements required for each OTC derivative asset class; the identification of underlying assets and benchmarks of OTC derivative products (underliers); and the UPI code structure.

The guidance according to IOSCO does not address the governance arrangements or the implementation of the UPI, which are matters the FSB is consulting on in Governance arrangements for the unique product identifier (UPI).

“The guidance is complementary to the Technical Guidance on Harmonisation of the UTI published in February 2017. The CPMI and IOSCO intend to also produce guidance on harmonisation of other critical OTC derivatives data elements in the coming months.

Aggregation of the data reported across trade repositories can help provide authorities with a comprehensive view of the OTC derivatives market and activity and help improve transparency, mitigate systemic risk and protect against market abuse,” IOSCO said.

