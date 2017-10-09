Cultism: Police need student leaders’ support –CP

Police and students’ union leaders must partner to check activities of cult groups in Lagos State. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, said this at an interactive section with all the students’ union leaders in his office at the weekend.

The commissioner said he was ready to work with various students’ union leaders because of their vast grassroots’ connections. He said: “You occupy very strategic positions in your various establishments and of course your wealth of experience running your various students’ union governments; I am sure we can partner to put a halt to this scourge of cultism facing the state.

“I invited you here today to seek your support, cooperation and partnership. Since I became the commissioner of police, I have kicked the ground running from one community town hall meeting to another, telling the people my policing plan for Lagos residents.”

The commissioner said “his plan was to make Lagos the safest city to live, school and engage in businesses in Africa. He added: “I believe it is achievable because our policing plan is empowered by the ideology of community policing and community safety partnership. “Partnership is key because the police have come to realise that we cannot do it alone.

We don’t have required brains, manpower, the logistics, and the intelligence to do this alone. In all our town meetings traversing the state, one issue has always come up and that is the issue of the students’ restiveness and cultism.

“Most communities I have visited have told us that they don’t have issue of crime and most of their neighbourhoods are secured and safe but the scourge of cultism has become so bad that if the police don’t come to their aid, it would consume all of them.” The colleges in attendance included Lagos State University (LASU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Caleb University, Federal College of Education (Technical), Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and Ronik Polytechnic. Also at the meeting were some deans of students’ affairs.

