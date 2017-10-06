Customs impounds 23 containers of rice in Onne

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Rivers State Command, yesterday said that it had impounded 23 container loads of rice imported illegally into the country in the last three quarters of the year.

The Customs Area Controller, Port Harcourt II Area Command, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir, who stated this while briefing newsmen in Onne, Rivers State, on the activities of the command in the last three quarters, also noted that the command recorded remarkable increase in revenue generation during the period. He said: “The command achieved outstanding feats in its anti-smuggling activities in the period under review.

A total of 23 seizures were made with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N446, 390,792.19. “The seizure of three more 20’ containers carrying imported rice with a DPV of N23, 620,686.19 also helped to raise the profile of the command in anti-smuggling.” He also said that the command had generated over N71 billion between January and September of the year, adding that the command was working hard to surpass its annual target of N112 billion.

