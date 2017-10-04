Customs opposes pre-shipment inspection

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A in Lagos, has said that the pre-shipment inspection scheme is not the best for the country because of insecurity.

Already, stakeholders have been pushing for a return to pre-shipment inspection to check the trend of illegal shipment of arms into the country.

However, the Controller of FOU, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba, said in Lagos that pre-destination would further create problems for the country.

Garba said that the country stands at a far greater economic and security advantage with destination inspection of imported cargoes instead of pre-destination inspection scheme.

He explained that destination inspection scheme would create jobs and revenue in the country.

Garba told members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) that destination inspection was not the cause of arms smuggling.

He explained: “Destination inspection is an extant government policy in the interest of the society and the economy.

“The jobs and the accruing pay for the services would have been retained by the originating country.

“More so, not only arms and dangerous drugs are being intercepted but all smuggled goods, including those falsely declared or underdeclared.”

Like this: Like Loading...