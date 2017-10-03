Customs seize N47m vehicles from smugglers

Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted smuggled vehicles worth the sum of N47million in the state.

The state NCS Comptroller, Sani Madugu, who briefed reporters yesterday, said the seizure was made in Abeokuta and its environs within three days . Madugu also hinted that three suspected smugglers who recently attacked Customs operatives have been dragged to court. According to him, the state command will not relent in the fight against smugglers. He said the seized vehicles include a brand new Toyota Hiace bus 2017 model, Acura ZDX Saloon car, Lexus Jeep RX 350, Opel Omega Saloon, and Opel Austral Station Wagon.

The comptroller stated that the duty paid value of the vehicles are N25,900,000; N2,700,000; N3,780,000; N1,080,000; and N877,500 respectively. Madugu stated that though smugglers have devised new means of smuggling vehicles through the land borders into Ogun State, his men had also foiled many smuggling activities through intelligence gathering. He said, “If they (smugglers) are not tired of smuggling, we will not also be tired of seizure. We monitor their activities, we combed the bushes and discovered their hideouts. “We will not relent in our efforts to ensure duties payable to the purse of the Federal Government are made. “Apart from the seizure made by our men in Abeokuta axis, several exotic cars had also been intercepted and seized at Idiroko axis. We shall continue this until smugglers desist from their activities. If they fail to stop this illegal activity, we too shall not rest on our oars to fight them to a standstill.”

He assured of his command’s commitment and dedication to combating smuggling in the state.

He said already the command mapped out strategies that had led to the seizure of several vehicles illegally brought into the country via Cotonuo, Benin Republic.

Meanwhile, Madugu stated that three suspects who were involved in a recent attack on Customs patrol vehicle in the state had been arraigned in court.

Like this: Like Loading...