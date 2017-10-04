Customs seizes N47m vehicles from smugglers

Kunle Olayeni

Abeokuta

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have intercepted smuggled vehicles worth N47 million in Ogun State.

The state NCS Comptroller, Sani Madugu, who briefed journalisys yesterday, said the seizure was made in Abeokuta and its environs within three days.

Madugu also disclosed that three suspected smugglers, who recently attacked Customs officials, had been arraigned.

According to him, the state command will not relent in its fight against smugglers.

He said the seized vehicles included a brand new Toyota Hiace bus 2017 model, Acura ZDX car, Lexus ‘Jeep’ RX 350, Opel Omega saloon and Opel Austral station wagon.

The comptroller added that the duty paid value of the vehicles was N25,900,000, N2,700,000, N3,780,000, N1,080,000; and N877,500, respectively.

Madugu said that though smugglers had devised new means of smuggling vehicles through the land borders into Ogun State, his men had also foiled many smuggling activities through intelligence gathering.

He said: “If they (smugglers) are not tired of smuggling, we will not also be tired of seizure. We monitor their activities; we combed the bushes and discovered their hideouts.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure duties payable to the purse of the Federal Government are made.

“Apart from the seizure made by our men in Abeokuta axis, several exotic cars had also been intercepted and seized at Idiroko axis. We shall continue this until smugglers desist from their activities. If they fail to stop this illegal activity, we too shall not rest on our oars to fight them to a standstill.”

Madugu assured of his command’s commitment and dedication to combating smuggling in the state.

He said already, the command mapped out strategies which had led to the seizure of several vehicles illegally brought into the country via Cotonou, Benin Republic.

