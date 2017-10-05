Cybercrimes: NCC set to curb N127bn yearly losses

Comprehensive multi-stakeholder national cybersecurity strategies to mitigate the cybercrime risks has been advocated

As the month of October dedicated to raising awareness against cybercrimes in Nigeria begins in earnest, the country’s telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), said it is joining hands with other stakeholders in the industry to raise awareness against the menace of cybercrime crime.

The development is coming just as the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO) advocated comprehensive multi-stakeholder national cybersecurity strategies to mitigate the cybercrime risks, saying this must be the basis of every nation’s digital ambitions.

Already, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, had disclosed that Nigerian economy alone is losing an estimated N127 billion to different cases of cybercrimes annually.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, in a document tiled: ‘October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2017’ obtained by New Telegraph, the growth in the cyber economy also meant that adequate efforts be put in place to sensiise Nigerians how to protect themselves from the claws of cyber criminals.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission is proud to participate in National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October 2017. NCSAM is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to equip the Nigerian public with the tools and resources they need to stay safe. The Commission believes strongly in this mission,” he said.

Danbatta noted that, as a partner in the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘Stop.Think.Connect.Campaign’, NCC was committed to promoting online safety for everyone.

“Therefore, during NCSAM, we urge every Nigerian to take steps to create a safer Internet – even small actions can make a huge difference in defending from cyber threats,” he said.

Danbatta subsequently listed some ‘simple tips’ Nigerians can follow to keep themselves, their identities and their information safe online.

“We encourage Nigerians launching themselves on the cyber space with their various devices to set strong passwords, make them long and complex, change them regularly, and don’t share them with anyone; Secure your most sensitive accounts – when it is available, use multi-factor authentication to keep your accounts more secure,” he said.

Danbatta urged Nigerians to treat personal information like money, keep a clean machine and maintain an open dialogue.

“Information about you, such as your purchase history and location, has value, so be cautious about how your information is collected by apps and websites. Regularly update the software on your Internet-connected devices, including PCs, smartphones, and tablets, to reduce the risk of infection from malware; and maintain an open dialogue – talk with your family, friends, and community about Internet safety. With technology always changing, make the online safety conversation an ongoing and evolving conversation as well,” he said.

He also warned Nigerians to limit what they share, not to believe everything they read, stressing that while in doubt, they should not open a suspicious link.

