Dare To Mix Festival: Campari to excite consumers with beer mixing experience

World-renowned premium betters and classic alcoholic drink, Campari has announced its partnership with beer brands across Nigeria for the Dare to Mix Festival set to hold in Port Harcourt, Nigeria on the October 14, 2017.

A first of its kind in Nigeria, the Dare to Mix festival will continue to reward and celebrate consumers by creating unforgettable experiences. Beer lovers are set to experience a diverse, all-inclusive beer adventure to indulge in a lifestyle where their biggest decision will be how well they mix their favourite beer brand with Campari.

Following the success of the Dare to Mix Festival last year, Campari was reported among the brands that champion mainstream activities in Nigeria considering the huge impact the event created. It is here again this year to excite its consumers with beer mixing experiences.

Speaking about the festival, Brand Manager for Campari, Rilwan Shofunde said,

“We are excited to be partnering with major beer brands across Nigeria, our aim is to continue to reward consumers with this amazing platform and in order for them to also have a chance to express themselves through the dare to mix festival. We believe consumers will use this opportunity to celebrate the diversity in mixing Campari with different Beer brands.”

The Dare to Mix festival, which will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Port Harcourt Mall, will feature various attractions including, a mixology session, and scintillating performances from Duncan Mighty, Harry Song and Kelly Hansome. There will also be a major performance from the Campari senator himself 2baba and superstar DJ Jimmy Jatt.

Speaking on the Festival, 2baba said,

“I am excited to be a part of yet another Campari ‘Dare To Mix’ Festival. Last year was amazing and I look forward to thrill fans in Port Harcourt this October”.

Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure when it comes to aperitifs.

The intense aroma and inspiring flavour creates a captivating and unique drinking experience. It is expected that the end result of this partnership with beer brands in Nigeria will get customers more connected with Campari and leave them wanting more.

Campari has also been rewarding Nigerians nationwide in its ‘Buy N Win’ campaign, where buyers of the product win prizes in raffle draws, and also get free tickets to the ‘Dare To Mix’ Festival, a celebration of the exciting blend of Campari plus beer.

From its production in Italy, Campari is a global brand with a presence in over 190 countries in the world. It has also acquired major drinks brand across the world, positioning itself a major competitor in the liquor industry. These efforts help this iconic brand maintain its relevance as a classic stylish drink.

