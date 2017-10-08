You are a daughter of Jezebel –Davido’s fans fire Caroline Ekanem

This is really not a good time for HKN front man and self-designed, Omo Baba Olowo, who was earlier in the week accused by actress and ex-wife of billionaire businessman, Danjuma, Caroline Ekanem of the murder of his friend Tagbo, who died few minutes after partying with the ‘Fall for You’ singer. It was a post and delete story but unfortunately, it had gone viral before she brought the post down.

A visit by Razzledazzle to Davido’s page shows his fans are not happy with Caroline as they took to the comment section to rip the actress apart.

“We’ve known you to be a talkative and a loud woman who can’t keep a house. Even if you suspect he did it, calling him out on social media is never the best. What proof do you have for that allegation? You are nothing but the daughter of Jezebel, do you realise that Davido is a public figure, madam may God forgive you “.

Another one wrote, “why did you delete the post when you are sure of your allegation; you can never succeed with your plans”. However Davido gave his own account of the story, claiming he was only trying to help a brother. “God knows the truth! People are just wicked!

This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother! I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of my friend, Tagbo. First and foremost, my sincere condolence and prayers are with his family at this time. I’ve been in the same position before, multiple times and also recently.

But it is also disappointing that false information and complete lies have been out there using my name as usual. Out of total respect for Tagbo and his family, I will not discuss this matter further for now. Rest in peace Tagbo.”

This reaction comes hours after Nigerian actress Caroline Ekanem accused the singer of dumping the lifeless body of his deceased friend, Tagbo in a hospital in Lagos.

The late Tagbo Umeike went to Home Science Association Secondary School and a graduate of Lagos State University. He once had a stint as an engineer with ASTRA Engineering and has been around a couple of pop stars and entertainers, including Modenine. He died on his birthday, October 3, 2017 after a wild night out with friends.

Like this: Like Loading...