Davido, Danjuma bicker over death of crew member

The death of Tagbo, a crew member in David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido’s band still bears unresolved mystery. Former actress and entrepreneur, Caroline Danjuma, had accused Davido of complicity in the death of Tagbo, who she claimed was a pious young man who didn’t deserve to die the way he did. Incidentally, Davido only shared a photo of his upcoming 30 billion Africa tour at the time the matter was a subject of a fierce discussion on the social media. Danjuma had earlier on alleged that the young man in company with Davido and his crew died mysteriously on October 2.

She claimed that the deceased was taken to the General Hospital in Lagos in Davido’s car and was abandoned there. Caroline recalled that Davido, Tagbo and others had gone for a party at DNA Club in Lagos.

The businesswoman said she later got a call that Tagbo was dumped at the General Hospital dead. She insisted that Davido and his friends abandoned him, wore caps to cover their faces and took to their heels.

Caroline then vowed to fight the matter, stating that she wouldn’t keep quiet until justice is done. She later posted a photo of the deceased and wrote; “You gave your all when they needed your assistance, you were always there for them. Tag you don’t deserve this.

This world is cruel. I warned you but you were always acting Mr. Nice. Now they labelled you an alcoholic which is a big lie. I won’t keep shut, a glass of Hennessy and cranberry gets you tipsy, just a glass- cool, calm and minding your own business was all you were. All the lies they say now to cover up, if only you could wake up and speak for yourself, I won’t keep shut, only the wicked would act like it’s nothing. You called them your friends but they left you to die.”

The ferocity of the matter must have unsettled Davido who reacted shortly after. Davido on his snapchat page denied involvement in Tagbo’s death and consequently sent condolences to his family. He claimed he’s being framed for always treating everyone like a brother. “RIP Tagbo, God knows the truth! People are just wicked. This is what I get for treating everyone like my brother. I was deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of my friend, Tagbo.

First and foremost, my sincere condolences and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. I’ve been in this position before multiple times and also of recent. But it is also disappointing that false information and complete lies have been put out there, using my name as usual. Out of total respect for Tagbo and his family, I will not discuss this matter further for now. Rest in peace Tagbo,” Davido said.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source revealed that the crew members were on a binge in the Shisha room with a pledge that whoever drank the most would be rewarded with iPhone8 and N200,000. As at press time, Davido had visited the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgar while his manager, Asa Asika, had been invited by the state command.

Like this: Like Loading...