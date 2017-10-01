Dead or alive, Kanu remains Biafra hero- MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the embattled leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a true hero of Biafra either dead or alive.

MASSOB said that Kanu is a determined young man destined for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.

In a release made available to journalists in Enugu, weekend, the leads of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu, the pro-Biafra group stressed that Kanu does not pose any danger to Nigeria’s existence, but that what does was inequity and domination of Nigeria a section of the country.



“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has proven to be a loved figurehead in championing the self-determination struggle for the actualization and restoration of Biafra.

“As freedom can never be achieved on a platter of gold, Biafra revolutionary struggle for actualization and restoration can never be a childish play.

“We shall never relent or be discomforted because of the operation Python dance which MASSOB always see as a sign of jittery and frustration of the authorities,” he stressed.

The MASSOB leader said his group would be forced to change its policy of non-violent agitation into arms struggle.

He said his group will not fall into Nigeria’s trap of designating the reputable Biafra agitators as terrorists.

“This artificial entity called Nigeria will never be united or exist as one nation as long as this established mentality of a section of the country seeing themselves as the lords of Nigeria.

“Operation Python dance in Igbo land, outright rejection and opposition to the restructuring of Nigeria state and acceptance of deadly Fulani herdsmen as common criminals by Buhari led Nigeria government have opened the eyes and consciousness of Eastern, Western and Middle Beltan regions of Nigeria towards self-determination for survival,” he said. Ends

