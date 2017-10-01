Declining healthcare amid rising medical tourism

Over five decades after the nation’s independence, the health system is burdened by degenerating services, strikes and medical tourism, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Today is Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary and in line with the culture of celebrating achievements, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are agog as champagne is being popped amidst wining and dining. However, behind the festivities is also disquiet over the poor pace of progress in the health sector since 1960.

With the benefit of hindsight, concerned stakeholders are actually disturbed over the activities in the sector which they perceive as being neither here nor there. If after more than five decades of independence, available hospitals in Nigeria are still more like mere ‘consulting clinics,’ there is indeed a problem.

What is, however, sad is that efforts to revamp the sector have continued to suffer setbacks. For instance, it is no longer a secret that Nigerians constitute the bulk of patients that travel to advanced and some developing nations for medical treatment.

Medical tourism

President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trips to the United Kingdom (UK) for treatment have again brought the issue of frequent medical tourism by Nigerians to the fore.

Buhari, 74, left Nigeria for London on May 7 and spent three months there for treatment but it was not his first trip to the UK to seek medicare. Earlier in January, he travelled there for nearly two months also on medical grounds.

But Buhari is not the only President that has shunned the medical care offered by Nigerian hospitals. When the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was ill, he also resorted to taking treatment from hospitals in developed countries. Similarly, when former President Ibrahim Babangida suffered radiculopathy and required surgery, he travelled to Germany for the operation.

In 1987, Babangida, then the Head of the military government, spent three weeks in the American Hospital in Paris, France, obtaining treatment for a persistent leg problem.

In 1988, he flew to Germany to treat the same injury and was later diagnosed with suffering from radiculopathy in Germany. Radiculopathy is a condition resulting from a compressed nerve in the spine that can cause pain, numbness, tingling, or weakness along the course of the nerve.

It will be recalled that former First Lady, Maryam Babangida was also treated for ovarian cancer at the City Hope Hospital, California, United States of America, where she eventually died in 2009.

When the Senate Minority Leader and former Governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio was involved in an accident in Abuja last year, he abandoned the acclaimed ‘world class’ hospital, the Ibom Specialist Hospital he built in Uyo shortly before leaving office, and travelled to the UK to seek medication.

The list of both Nigerian leaders and ordinary citizens that persistently receive treatment abroad is endless.

Public officials travelling abroad for medical treatment in 2014 cost taxpayers N198.95 billion ($1 billion), according to figures from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH). Available estimates show that up to 40 medical trips to India alone were embarked on mostly by public officials at government expense.

According to the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria is spending over $1 billion annually on medical treatment, lamenting that spending such a huge amount of money for treatment abroad was not good for the nation’s economy.

President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Mike Ogirima said the situation is heavily draining the country’s external reserves. According to Ogirima, poor working conditions in the country’s apex health institutions have led to the continuous patronage of foreign hospitals by top government officials, thereby boosting medical tourism by affluent Nigerians.

Both the NMA and its affiliate association, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have blamed the search for treatment abroad on the poor state of the country’s health institutions.

Condemning medical tourism, President of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), Prof. Mosto Onuoha said that doing medical tourism as we do in the country is least expected after 57 years of nationhood.

He noted that currently, the Ghanaian government, attached to one of its teaching hospitals, is presently putting up about a 1,000-bed hospital and they have Nigerians in mind, just as they have done for our educational sector, collecting between $8,000 to $10,000 from students per session; now they are building this hospital, cashing in on Nigerians frequent medical treatment to India and other developed countries.

“They are building the state-of-the-art teaching hospital now, properly equipped and have out-sourced it. The hospital will have everything to provide effective service and they are already recruiting some top Nigerians from abroad to run it,” Prof. Onuoha explained.

Highlighting the highly unusual case of Zamfara State which has 24 hospitals and 23 medical doctors only to operate them, Onuoha said: “We are not there yet because the way the country is run, it cannot take care of its citizens.”

There are still other issues affecting health service in the country:

Cancer

Presently, the over 100,000 new cancer cases are recorded yearly in the country face treatment delay due to acute shortage of cancer treatment equipment. Of the eight treatment machines in the country only one or two is work at a particular time because of frequent break downs. This makes it difficult for patients to get prompt treatment, thereby resulting in high mortality.

Poor funding

In spite of the advocacy to increase health budget to the recommended 15 per cent to pave way for equipping health facilities appropriately and improved working condition in the sector, budget for health sector remains poor. In the 2017 national budgetary allocation to health is 4.1 per cent while in 2016 it was 4.4 per cent.

Consequently, dilapidated health equipment and tools, poor welfare/working conditions, low staff morale continue to hinder smooth operations of health facilities, making the delivery of effective care provision a herculean task.

Brain drain

Disturbed by the frustrations, many health care personnel, including medical and dental practitioners, nurses, and pharmacists, among others, are leaving Nigeria in droves for greener pastures to work in advanced developed countries where working conditions are better.

A reliable source at the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) told Sunday Telegraph that “over 15,000 medical doctors have travelled out of Nigeria to developed countries where they are now practising medicine.”

NMA President, Prof. Mike Ogirima said about 90 per cent of Nigerian medical doctors working outside the country are trained in Nigeria, adding: “Between 40,000 and 60,000 doctors only are working in the country.”

Doctor-patient ratio

This brain drain has resulted in huge workload for the medical personnel still practicing medicine in Nigeria. Right now, the doctor-patient ratio in Nigeria is one doctor to 4,250 patients, which is far above the World Health Organisation (WHO), recommended one doctor to 600 patients.

To this end, medical personnel in Nigeria are constantly overwhelmed by the large number of patients they attend to as the doctor to patient ratio is out of tune with the WHO recommendation.

The consequent frustrations arising from the problems highlighted above similarly lead to frequent strikes during which various unions under the health sector demand better welfare and improved working conditions. The strikes, however, further compound the problems of patients that are always at the receiving end.

The current WHO performance rating places Nigeria 187th out of 191 nations, according to the President of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Dr. Godwin Ogbonna.

This is in contrast with the situation shortly after independence when Nigeria was third among commonwealth nations.

However, today, it should be pointed that stories from the health sector since independence is not all about tales of woe. The WHO on October 20, 2014 declared Nigeria free of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) after the country reported 20 cases of Ebola, including eight deaths.

The Ebola Virus was introduced into Nigeria on July 20, 2014 when an infected Liberian, Patrick Sawyer arrived by air in Lagos.

Similarly, with the introduction of Better Health for All programme tagged ‘Rapid Results Initiative’ (RRI), the current administration since 2016 started free surgery for many indigent Nigerians so as to clear a backlog of pending surgeries and common medical treatment which many poor Nigerians could not access due to inability to pay for the procedures.

Under the RRI, there would be treatment of 200,000 Severely Acute Malnourished children, 10,000 surgeries, including herniorrhaphy, cleft lip, and palate repairs, myomectomy, hysterectomy, vescico-vagina Fistula (VVF), among other. These will be carried out free in 46 federal tertiary institutions for indigent Nigerians.

