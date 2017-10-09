Delta LGpoll: PDP sells chairmanship form for N1m

Ahead of the January 6, 2018 council polls in Delta State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has set monetary agenda for aspirants in the party. The party had put the cost of Nomination/Expression of Interest Forms for chairmanship position at N1million while that of councillorship position was put at N200,000 only. The PDP, however, gave female aspirants in the party some leverage by not attaching any monetary value to their Nomination/ Expression of Interest Forms.

The party equally directed that each of the 25 council areas in the state must produce three female councillors in the election. Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, who said his party was battle ready to win all the council areas at the weekend in Asaba, also said that the party will not tolerate any confirmed case of imposition by any leader of the party.

