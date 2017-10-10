Diamond Bank boosts Nigeria’s technology sector

Diamond Bank has announced that it is holding a full-day experience called “Tech Fest” to bring together the best talent in Nigerian technology – one of the country’s fastest growing sectors. The Diamond Bank Group CEO, Uzoma Dozie, who disclosed this, stated: “Diamond Bank’s philosophy has always been about connecting people and connecting markets. Technology is now driving these connections at a faster rate than ever before and this is improving the landscape for new businesses to start out, to be seen, to scale and most importantly to offer great customer experiences”.

Uzoma shared that while anchoring the Diamond TV programme ‘Tech Turks’, he has interviewed over 30 tech entrepreneurs in the last two years and it provided inspiration for something bigger – “I’m so excited to bring together all of these businesses run by smart ambitious people to create a new energy at Tech Fest.

For me, this is a platform that we can share with our customers to help them get the best of local technology and to partner together to run better businesses. If there is one thing we have learned at Diamond, it is that you can’t do everything on your own and you need to collaborate if you are going to win and be the best at what you do”. Diamond Bank is throwing the event open to all of her customers who want to work together to create innovative new businesses that solve real problems for Nigeria.

As well as hosting a live Tech Turks stage, the event will showcase its leading small business customers, its pick of ‘fintech’ leaders, platform providers and investors. Following Uzoma, the Bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Chioma Afe, revealed that the event will hold in the second week of January 2018 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. Chioma said that “this is not about telling our customers that we want to connect people and markets, this is about providing a platform to actually make it happen”.

