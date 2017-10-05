Dickson appoints Markson-Iworiso Information Commissioner

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday elevated his former Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Markson-Iworiso, to the position of Commissioner for Information and Orientation. Dickson, who performed the swearing in ceremony at the Government House, Yenagoa, also carried out a minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

The governor said the elevation of the CPS and the reshuffling of the cabinet was to set a road map to move the state forward. “Iworiso, the new information commissioner, has served well as CPS. His elevation today is as a result of hard work and commitment to the development of the state,” he said.

The new commissioner had served the governor as CPS for six years. The governor, however, reappointed the former Commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Obobite, to take over the Ministry of Education.

The former Commissioner for Education, Mackson Fefegha, was moved to the Ministry of Mineral Resources.

In his response, Markson- Iworiso expressed happiness over his elevation and pledged commitment to the governor to ensure Bayelsa was developed. He, however, solicited media support for his team and Governor Dickson, to achieve the more desired development in the state.

