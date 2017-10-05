Dickson to FG: Prevail on SPDC to pay debts owed Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday called on the Federal Government to prevail on the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay its outstanding debts to the state government. According to a Government House statement, signed by Francis Ottah Agbo, the governor made the call recently at a meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and top officials of the firm.

The governor said the meeting with the minister was important because he was in a strategic position to use his goodwill to persuade the multinational oil firm to pay statutory bills and levies, which the company stopped paying after making an initial payment several years ago.

The agenda of the meeting was the enforcement notice for the Gbaraun- Ubie Integrated Oil and Gas facility, among others. Dickson noted that the SPDC had acquired a property close to the size of Lagos Island in the state, without making necessary payments to the relevant agencies of government. While stressing that his government had created a conducive environment for investments to thrive, the governor reiterated his calls on multinational oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to show more seriousness and commitment to the development of their host communities.

He said the call became imperative because the oil company has a key role to play in the development of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation. In his response, representative of the SPDC, Abubakar Ahmed, expressed the willingness of SPDC to engage more with the state government in order to resolve the lingering dispute. The minister advised the two parties to suspend all court cases relating to the matter and meet in two weeks to resolve the matter.

