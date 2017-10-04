Diezani: I’m ready to appear in court over N500m fraud charge

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, has filed an application before Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking to be joined as defendant in a N500 million fraud suit.

The fraud charge is slammed on a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dele Belgore and a former Minister of Planning, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In essence, the former petroleum minister wants the court to compel the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to bring her back to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, where she has been since 2015, to put up her defence in the case.

The anti-graft agency had in a five-count amended charge named the former petroleum minister as a culprit in the criminal trial of Belgore and Sulaiman over an alleged N500 million fraud. The anti-graft agency claimed the N500 million was part of the sum of $115 million, which the former minister allegedly doled out to compromise the 2015 general elections. Addressing the court on the application yesterday, Diezani’s lawyer, Obinna Onya, said it was brought pursuant to Section 36(1), (5), (6) (a)-(e) of the constitution and sections 216 (1) (2) (3) (4); and 217 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The lawyer contended that contrary to the declaration by EFCC that Diezani was at large, the former minister was in the UK and was willing to return to Nigeria so that she could appear in court to take her plea and defend the charges. He contended that since his client’s name has been mentioned in the charge, it would be unfair to allow the case proceed without affording her the opportunity to defend herself.

“My lord, the application is praying for an order mandating the Attorney General of the Federation, being the agent of the complainant, to facilitate the prompt appearance of the applicant in court on the next adjourned date, to take her plea and to defend the allegations made against her in counts 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the charge, numbered FHC/L/35c/2017,” he said. He then urged the court to determine the application before proceeding with the case.

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, expressed his opposition to the hearing of the application, saying it was not ripe for hearing. He added that he was yet to be served with a copy of the application.

After listening to all parties, Justice Aikawa said the court could not entertain the application until all the parties had been properly served. The matter then proceeded to trial with the second witness for EFCC, Usman Zakari, continuing his testimony.

Through the witness, Oyedepo tendered two letters written to the antigraft agency in relation to the case by Standard Charted Bank of Nigeria Limited and Guaranty Trust Bank. The two letters were admitted as exhibits by the court.

However, an attempt by Oyedepo to tender a document containing electronic mail communication between Diezani and the Managing Director of a bank was vehemently opposed by the defence. Defence lawyers, Mr. Ebun Shofunde (SAN) and Olatunji Ayanlaja (SAN) contended that the document was not admissible because it did not meet the requirement of the Evidence Act. Further hearing in the matter continues today.

