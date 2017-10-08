Most difficult names of famous millionaire footballers

Football is the undisputed most played game in the world with over 265 million people doing one thing or the other in association with the sport. With the massive nature of football, there are various characters associated with it, from the best players in the sport to the best midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers, coaches, managers and several other interesting aspects. We also have players with some difficult names from their roots in different parts of the world. The names of these millionaire superstars who have made their mark in the game are clumsy and difficult to pronounce due to their various languages and cultural background

Henrikh Mkhitaryan:

The Armenian footballer plays as an attacking midfielder for English club, Manchester United. His net worth is $175 million USD and earns an annual income of $18 million. His last name Mkhitaryan is based on the Armenian root word “mekhitar” which means ‘healer’ or ‘consoler’. Other meanings of the name suggest that the person is a hard worker, creative and has the drive to be successful. He has been named Armenian Footballer of the Year seven times (every year since 2009, except 2010). He was named Ukrainian Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2012, and was the top scorer in the 2012-13 Ukrainian Premier League with 25 goals, more than any player had scored in a single season since the league’s inception in 1992. He was voted the CIS Footballer of the Year for 2012, making him the first Armenian footballer to be named the best player from post-Soviet countries. He received the award again for 2013. He made the most number of assists in the 2015-16 Bundesliga, while playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

The Gabonese international plays as a striker for German club, Borussia Dortmund. The player’s last name Aubamayang means ‘energetic’ and ‘generous’. He has shown these qualities time and time again by beating defenders for pace and by not being afraid to run with the ball. He was the winner of CAF’s African Footballer of the Year award in 2015, becoming the first Gabonese player to win the award. In December 2016, he was named by The Guardian as the eighth-best footballer in the world. He is the son of former Gabonese captain Pierre Aubameyang. He has an estimated net worth of $15.6million, a market value of $19.5million and a salary of $3.9 million. He has shown his generosity by not letting his team down in the goals department, scoring an array of goals during his time at former club Saint-Étienne where he finished as the second top scorer in Ligue 1.

Blerim Džemaili:

The Swiss player was plays as a central midfielder for Napoli. His last name Džemaili means determined, ‘eventful’ and ‘versatile’. He has a yearly salary of €6.97million. The player can perform in a variety of positions including both an attacking and defensive midfielder role as well as in the centre of midfield. His determination is a key quality in midfield where he is confident to jump into tackles and laying assists for him team mates as well.

Kevin Großkreutz:

The German international plays as a winger for Borussia Dortmund. His last name Großkreutz means ‘unique’ and ‘mysterious’. He began his career as a left winger. More recently, he has played as a right back, although he still sometimes appears as a winger on either side of the pitch. He made his senior debut at Rot Weiss Ahlen, and in 2009 joined Borussia Dortmund, making 233 appearances for them across all competitions and scoring 27 goals. His honours during his time at the Westfalenstadion included two consecutive Bundesliga titles, including a double in 2012. A full international for Germany since 2010, he was part of their team which won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The player has achieved a lot of success with his team, winning the Bundesliga two times as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2012-13 season. Großkreutz has a networth of $42,802,500 and a salary of $11.9 miilion. He also boasts a good goal scoring record with about 50 goals to his name, all scored from midfield.

Stefan Kießling:

The German player plays as a striker for the German club, Bayer Leverkusen. His last name Kießling means wealthy, honest and either very successful or very miserly. The first quality is true of most footballers who play in top teams, and as for this player, he earns around €552,000. Kießling has a networth of $1.6million. He made his international debut for the Germany national team in a friendly against Denmark on 28 March 2007. He has since stated that he would refuse call-ups to the squad while Joachim Löw remains in charge, due to a perceived lack of respect by the German coach. With Mario Gómez and Miroslav Klose both injured, Max Kruse was nominated instead of Kießling for the decisive 2014 World Cup qualifying match against Ireland, a move that essentially ruled Kießling out as an option for the German squad for the time being, despite his continued good form during the 2013–14 season.

Gylfi Sigurðsson:

The Icelandic international plays as an attacking midfielder for the English club Tottenham Hotspur. His last name Sigurðsson means ‘courageous,’ ‘bold,’ ‘energetic’ and strong willed. This is an Icelandic name. The last name is a patronymic, not a family name; this person is referred to by the given name Gylfi. He is a specialist on set-pieces and possesses excellent long-range shooting ability. Gylfi made his senior international debut for Iceland in 2010 and has since earned over 50 caps. Sigurdsson has a networth of £50 million. He represented Iceland at their first major tournament, UEFA Euro 2016, where the Nordic country reached the quarter-final.

Wojciech Szczęsny:

Szczęsny was born in Warsaw, capital of Poland. He is the son of Maciej Szczęsny, who was also a professional goalkeeper, having played for Legia Warszawa, Widzew Łódź, Polonia Warsaw and Wisła Kraków, along with seven games for the Poland national team. . His last name ‘Szczęsny’ means having the ability to learn easily and peacemaker. He was assigned as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 2011-12 season. Szczeny started joining Poland’s U-21 in 2011 when he was chosen to play three European Championship Qualifying games. He is also known for having a cool head, not getting involved in a lot of skirmishes. He has a networth of N14.6 million.

Jakub Błaszczykowski:

Błaszczykowski was twice named Polish Footballer of the Year in 2008 and 2010. With 93 appearances he is the sixth-most capped player for Poland, and captained them as they co-hosted UEFA Euro 2012, while also appearing at UEFA Euro 2016. Known as Kuba, his last name Błaszczykowski means having the ability to reach great heights and dependable. As a child, Błaszczykowski witnessed a family tragedy which had a major influence on his life. In September 1996, when he was 10 years old, his father stabbed his mother to death. After his father went to prison, he and his older brother, Dawid, were raised by their grandmother. He briefly gave up football, but with the encouragement of his uncle, Jerzy Brzęczek, a former captain of the Polish national football team, he decided to resume training at Raków Częstochowa two months later. Błaszczykowski has credited his successes to his grandmother. He dedicates every goal he scores to his mother and can be seen looking up to the sky during goal celebrations. He has a networth of $20 million. He is a devout Roman Catholic, who reads the Bible on a daily basis, prays often, and participates in the “I am not ashamed of Jesus” project.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos:

The Greek international was born on June 9, 1988 and plays as a centre back at Borussia Dortmund. His last name ‘Papastathopoulos’ means ‘clever’ and able to accomplish the impossible dream. Since the surname Papastathopoulos is too long to print on the back of most shirts, the name Sokratis is usually displayed and is the singular name that he is best known by in the football world. Papastathopoulos became the first player to be sent off at UEFA Euro 2012 during the opening game of the tournament against co-hosts Poland after receiving two yellow cards, following what pundits decried as two poor decisions by referee Carlos Velasco Carballo. He has a net worth of $16.4million, a market value of $20.5million and a salary of $4.1million.

Kolbeinn Sigþórsson:

The Icelandic international plays as a striker for Dutch club Ajax. His last name Sigþórsson means independent and perfectionist. The player has scored 42 goals in almost a 100 appearances since starting his career, with some fine solo goals in that mix to help Ajax to 2 Eredivisie titles. The player also boasts a good record for the Icelandic national team, scoring 13 goals in 19 appearances. He has a net worth of $6.6 million, salary $1.5million and a market value of $4.5 million.

Other difficult names

South African: Siphiwe Tshabalala

Ukranian: Yevhen Konoplyanka

Greek: Panagiotis Tachtsidis

German: Leon Goretzka

French: Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa

Camaroonian: Benoît Assou-Ekotto

Italian: Stephan El Shaarawy

Greek: Vasilis Torosidis

Danish: Simon Kjær

