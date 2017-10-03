What I Discussed With President Buhari – Obiano

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Governor Obiano said President Buhari assured him of a free and fair governorship election in Anambra State.

“He’s (Buhari) reassured free and fair election, that’s what should be important to me,” he told State House correspondents.

The governor also said the president is happy with states governors who are committed to delivering democracy dividends to the people.

He said, “He likes governors like me. (Governors) who are hardworking, who are delivering on what people can see, who are bringing dividends of democracy to their people, that’s what the president wants.”

“He doesn’t care about your party, he wants to know that you are doing well in this area, in that area, and that’s how a president should work.”

On his party’s preparation ahead of the governorship poll in Anambra, Obiano said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has no intention to rig the election.

“We do not believe in rigging, APGA has never rigged an election. All we want is for the umpires to be unbiased – free and fair election – and you will get the result,” he said.

