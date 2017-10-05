DMO to raise N330bn in Q4

The Debt Management Office (DMO) yesterday announced plans to raise between N270 billion and N330 billion in local currency-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter.

The DMO said it would auction between N135-165 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2021 and the same amount of the debt maturing in 2027.

In its latest issuance calendar, the DMO said the bonds will be re-opened from previously issued debt.

The Federal Government expects a shortfall of $7.5 billion for its 2017 budget, which it plans to raise in foreign loans from the World Bank, offshore and domestic markets.

