With DNA lab, rapists are in trouble, says Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has warned rapists and other perpetrators domestic violence to repent or face the full wrath of law, saying that with the new DNA Forensic Centre of the state government, they would no longer escape justice.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja when he received members of the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) led by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, expressed optimism that the centre would go a long way in ensuring that perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual crimes are punished in line with the provision of the law.

The governor said that apart from being part of the comprehensive justice sector reform plan, the DNA Forensic Centre would complement efforts of such agencies like the DSVRT to rid the State of sexual abuses and domestic violence crimes. The governor, who recalled a recent case involving the rape of a threeyear- old girl which was thrown out by the Court for lack of evidence, said the DNA Centre, which is the first of its kind in West Africa, will henceforth eliminate such incidences, as there would now be solid evidence to back up such cases.

He said: “Just few days back, we commissioned the DNA and Forensic Lab Centre in Lagos and many thought we could not do it because in the past, there have been efforts to do it but because of the huge cost implication, they could not.”

