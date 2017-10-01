Do not have a mentor

What we are in life and ministry are only made by the input of men God sent our way. If you do not want to risk misunderstanding by people you must shelve the idea of having a mentor and their importance in the fulfillment of God’s purpose for our lives.

A mentor is like your human angel.

The Bible speaking in the book of Exodus 23: 20-23 says: “Behold, I send you an angel before thee, to keep thee in the way and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared. Beware of him, and obey his voice, provoke him not … But if thou shalt indeed obey his voice, and do all that I speak, then I will be an enemy unto thy enemies and an adversary unto thy adversaries. For my angels shall go before thee, and bring thee unto the Amorites and the Hittites, and the Perizziters and the Canaanites, the Havitesand the Jebusites. And I will cut them off.”

Exodus details the movement (escape) of God’s people from the land of their captivity to the land of their Nativity. It reveals to us the principles of successful escape from captivity to our place of destiny (Promise-Land). Here in chapter twenty, we see the formulae that made their transition to the Promised Land possible. One of those principles is the principle of leadership or human angel.

Behold I send angel before thee to keep you in the way and to bring thee into the place I have prepared. This angel provided by God is to go before (ahead of) them (leadership). He is also to keep them in the way, (bring stability) and to bring them in the place “I have promised”. That means the supernatural grace for transition.

A mentor would do three things for you:

He will be ahead of you…meaning he will supply you with necessary experience. Wherever you are going, he has been there. This experience will bring stability in your life as you pursue your calling. He will keep you in the way. Without a mentor from God you will go ‘wayward’. ivites They would help you with the supernatural; resources to transit successfully into your promised-Land. Often they could literarily take you there as if by a miracle. Meeting a God-giving mentor makes your journey into your destiny so cheap.

4.These are three basic roles of your mentor. But as we see in the following verses, these are nit the end.

Beware of him and obey his voice, provoke him not…But if thous shall indeed obey his voice and do all that I speak, then I will be an enemy to thine enemies and an adversary to thy adversaries.

Like this: Like Loading...