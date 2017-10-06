Dogara hails sacrifices of Nigerian teachers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has hailed Nigerian teachers for their service to the development of the Nigerian child. Dogara called for opportunities of continuous training and retraining, improved remuneration and provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities for them to impart knowledge on students in line with global standards.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, to mark 2017 World Teacher’s Day, the Speaker stressed that empowerment of teachers remains a top priority in all education and development strategies.

He implored security agencies to step up security in schools to end the harrowing incidents of kidnappings of teachers and students. “Teachers are the most important people in the development of any individual and, by implication, the society this confers a priority status on them which, sadly, has not reflected in their conditions of service or living standards.

“It is, therefore, important that proper training, remuneration and provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities for teachers to impart knowledge on students in line with global standards are provided.

Their salaries and allowances must be paid and as when due to encourage them to continue to put in their best in this all-important task that they carry out. This will engender improvement in the education sector of Nigeria and produce better trained teachers, as well as finely baked graduates,” he said.

