Dogara: NASS to ensure Nigeria’s return into EGMONT group

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that suspension of Nigeria from the EGMONT group was a major setback for the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

Dogara said the National Assembly was working to ensure thatthe suspensionplaced on Nigeria was lifted within the shortest possible time. Speaking when he received in audience the Director General of Inter Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering (GIABA), in West Africa, a unit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Col. Adama Coulibaly, who was accompanied by the Director of the NFIU, Francis Usani in his office, the Speaker stated that Nigeria’s suspension was a rude shock because the APC government is committed to the fight against corruption.

He said the fight against corruption cannot be successful without support and cooperation from other countries because in most cases, proceeds of corruption are taken out of the country and kept in other jurisdictions.

