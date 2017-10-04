Dogara swears in Hembe’s successor

After three months of delay, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday swore in Hon. Dorathy Mato as a member representing Vandeikya/ Konshisha federal constituency. Mato took over from Hon. Herman Hembe, former chairman of the House Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who was sacked by the Supreme Court on June 23 and asked to refund all salaries and allowances he collected since June 2015.

Clerk to the House, Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir, administered oath on Mato after Speaker Dogara called her out at the commencement of yesterday’s plenary.

Supreme Court had on June 23 sacked Hembe, representing Konshisha/Vandeikya federal constituency of Benue State and ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the certificate of return from Hembe and issue a fresh one to Mato as the duly elected representative of the constituency.

However, before Mato could be sworn in, Hembe again approached the Supreme Court to interpret the judgement and possibly reverse its decision sacking him from the lower house. But on September 20, the Supreme Court reaffirmed its earlier decision of June 23.

