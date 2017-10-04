Dogara worried about state executive legislature relationships

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has decried smooth relationship between state legislatures and the state executives, which had hindered the former from performing their constitutional duties effectively. Dogara disclosed this yesterday at a retreat organised for members of the Gombe State House of Assembly in Abuja.

He lamented the dependence of state legislatures on the executive, noting that it deprives the former the ability to perform its constitutional duties.

The Speaker, who also reiterated the role of the legislature in managing resources of states, charged the lawmakers to seize the opportunity presented by the process of constitution Amendment to endorse their independence as recommended by the National Assembly. “I dare say that the relationship between some state legislatures and state executives is too smooth for comfort and is giving majority of our people a level of concern and it is on that account that we decided to offer autonomy to state legislatures.

