Don’t walk stand or sit there (2)

“Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.”Psalm1:1

There are ‘bus stops’ where you must not be seen in life. Others may decide to stay there, but you mustn’t because you are different.

Last week, we discussed the ‘bus stops’ of impatience, pride and poverty. This week we shall go further.

4. The bus stop of Gambling (Psalm 102:13). Don’t live your life by guesswork or gamble with your life, it is too risky. Life is by light not by luck. The light you have is always a function of your revelation which is now propelled by grace (rather than luck). Hard work has no substitute; it can only be complemented by mercy and favor from God.

5. The bus stop of Discouragement (I Kings 19:4). Irrespective of your anointing, when you are discouraged, you can’t get anything. In fact, you’re indirectly telling God that you are done. Prayer does not work for a discouraged man. Personally, I don’t pray for people when they are discouraged, I try first to get them out of that state. Elijah was discouraged and God had to choose Elisha to continue in his stead.

6. The bus stop of Sin (Isaiah 53:12; Genesis 3:17). This is the bus stop where the devil becomes the closest companion of a person. Sin kills people spiritually. It makes people to lose out on great opportunities in life and makes God turn His back against a man.

The bus stop of the Scornful (Psalm 1:1). A scornful is one who stands to disdain what he has earlier enjoyed. When you used to love God and enjoyed His fellowship, but suddenly you backslide and start speaking blasphemously against Him, you are a scornful person. The scornful destroys what he has built with his own hands. The bus stop of Murmuring (1 Corinthians 10:10). If you want to make a mark in life, be a lifter of others rather than bring them down with your mouth. The scripture says the destroyer is coming, be careful! Murmuring is a killer of potentials. The bus stop of Disobedience (Isaiah 1:19). Willingness is good, but without obedience it’s a waste of time. Trusting God is great, but obedience is better than sacrifice. So many things will make you want to compromise, but you must remain tenacious to secure your future. The bus stop of Unforgiveness. Unforgiveness stops people from moving forward in life. When you walk in unforgiveness, you become your own enemy holding yourself back from advancement. Before people offend you, learn to forgive them in advance knowing that offenses will always come. The reason why you must walk in forgiveness is because of your prayer altar.

What must you do to escape all the bus stops? Make up your mind never to wait at any of these bus stops. Ask God to always correct you when you are about to or when you go wrong. Don’t lose contact with the Holy Spirit. Serve God whether it is convenient or not. Love God and be a consistent giver (John 3:16).

Prayer Points

¶ I move away from any wicked bus stop that will deny me the future…

¶ I receive mercy for all my past wrong decisions…

¶ Oh Lord, compensate for every opportunity I have missed in the past in Jesus name…

¶ I remove from my life every garment of discouragement, fear and delay…

¶ I remove my name from the book of failure and discouragement into the register of achievers…

… in Jesus name

