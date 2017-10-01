All doors opened and bands loosed

In Acts of Apostles chapter 12, Peter experienced a sudden divine visitation and was delivered from death. Verse 9 says, “And he went out, and followed him, and wist not that it was true which was done by the angels, but thought he saw a vision.” Yes, Peter himself was surprised and he thought his deliverance was a dream. From this moment, there shall be a supernatural astonishment concerning your life, family and ministry in the name of Jesus Christ.

From today God will surprise you like he surprised Peter. The surprise package shall be so great that even your friends and relations shall be astonished in the name of Jesus Christ. Verse 16 says that even his friends were astonished. From today, God will do the unbelievable and the impossible in your life in the name of Jesus. Do you know that some of your friends wish you well out of pity, but from this moment even your doubting friends will be shocked at what heaven will begin in your life in the name of Jesus Christ?

God also has a surprise package programme for your enemies. David prayed a prayer and said, “Let all my enemies be ashamed suddenly” –Psalm 6:10. He was actually saying; let all my enemies be hit by a divine surprise. He prayed again in Psalm 64:7 and said, “But God shall shoot at them with arrow, suddenly shall they be wounded.” That means that the shame and injury of your enemies and detractors shall come suddenly without notice. Your enemies shall also be astonished to behold your sudden promotion, elevation and divine catapultation.

They shall be surprised to see a table of multiple dimensional varieties prepared for you by God. They shall be surprised to know that you, who they called a no-body is now swimming in the ocean of blessings and abundance, laughter and harvest this season shall happen without notice.

When Paul and Silas were delivered from prison, the Bible said that it happened without notice. Acts 16:26 says “And suddenly, there was a great earthquake so much that the foundations of the prison were shaken and immediately, all the doors were opened and every one’s bands were loosed.” This was sudden divine surprise visitation.

It happened so suddenly.

This shall also be your testimony in the name of Jesus Christ.

Like this: Like Loading...