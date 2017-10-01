Double celebration for Oba Rasheed Adewale

For a long period of time, the stool of Oluwo in the ancient town of Iwo, Osun State was vacant.

Eventually, two years ago, Canada based Rasheed Adewale was picked to occupy the ancient throne of Oluwo and was crowned as the Oluwo of Iwo land. The traditional ruler has been in the news a couple of times; therefore, many have come to label the monarch a controversial person.

However, what cannot be denied of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Adewale, Telu 1 is the fact that he’s very outspoken and whenever it is necessary, stands up as a leader of the town.

The flamboyant king who loves to live life to the fullest is again in the news and this time; it’s not about controversial issues but has two reasons to roll out drums to celebrate.

On this note, Iwo town is expected to come alive on 7th of October when who is who across different sections of the society are expected to hit the town in their numbers to felicitate with Oba Adewale as he celebrates his golden jubilee birthday alongside his two years coronation anniversary.

To say the event is going to be a carnival going by the nature of the king will amount to stating the obvious even as all hands have been on deck and the atmosphere is pervaded with activities all towards this milestone celebration.

While the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is positioned to be the Chief Host, dignitaries like former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, political heavy weight, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Oil mogul, Femi Otedola are expected to grace the occasion.

Also, from the royal corridor, Sultan of Sokoto, Olugbo of Ugbo, Ataoja of Oshogbo, Etsu of Nupe to mention a few are among traditional rulers expected to be in attendance.

