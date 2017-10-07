DR Congo hope to ‘annoy’ Tunisia right to the death

DR Congo will be looking to “annoy” Tunisia in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers by defeating Libya in the teams’ Group A clash at Stade Mustapha Ben Jannet in Monastir on Saturday evening.

DRC come into the match trailing group leaders Tunisia by three points and cannot afford to record anything other than a win over Libya. Should they fail to pick up all three points on offer, it will open the door for the Carthage Eagles to secure qualification by winning away to Guinea.

The Leopards have only themselves to blame for being in this position: they were 2-0 up at home to Tunisia in the previous round of matches, but conceded two late goals to draw 2-2 and surrender their initiative in the group.

Nonetheless, a win for DRC will at least guarantee that the issue of who qualifies from the group will be only decided in the final round of games next month – something coach Florent Ibenge is aiming for.

“Against Libya, we will do everything to win the three points and we will annoy the Tunisians to the end. It is the 6th and final day [round] that will decide everything,” he said upon naming his squad for this clash.

Libya, meanwhile, are out of the running to qualify but will still want to put up a strong showing in their ‘home’ match in Tunisia – the Mediterranean Knights still cannot host matches in their country due to political instability.

Like this: Like Loading...