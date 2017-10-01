Dream miracle

Dream Guidance from the Mahanta Keeps This Woman’s Brother from Harm ONYEKA BOSA

As a member of Eckankar, I know the Mahanta’s guidance comes in many different ways, including through dreams. Also known as the Dream Master, the Mahanta can work with me while I’m asleep and bring me advice, love, and protection. A dream can even open the door to a miracle. That is what happened to me.

During the holidays, I travelled home to visit my family. The first night I was there, I had a strange dream.

I’m standing beside a narrow stream with one of my brothers. As if under a spell, he moves into the stream and lies down. Immediately, he turns into a shimmering light and melts away. Shocked, I call out my brother’s name, again and again. I beg him to return, telling him how much our family loves him. Suddenly, he emerges from the bank of the stream, covered in sand. Excited to see him, I run to his side and quickly help him out of the sandy bank.

As I dust off his clothes, I notice two dark figures in the distance, one tall and one short. They are watching us, and their shadowy presence makes me uncomfortable. I have a bad feeling about them. I quickly walk my brother toward a parked car waiting nearby.

Then I woke up,

Even though the dream was frightening, I had no feelings of fear when I awoke. It seemed as if the dream was a gift of help and protection from the Mahanta. But I didn’t understand what it meant.

That morning, I told my father about the dream. He decided to call my brother, who was attending school in the United States.

During the conversation, we discovered my brother was in a desperate situation. He was very ill, and no one knew the cause. He had also run out of money and couldn’t afford to eat. He believed he was about to die but didn’t have enough money to call our family for help.

My father and I were very upset, but I felt the love of the Mahanta surrounding us. Thanks to the dream, we had reached my brother in time to prevent his death.

We told my brother how much we loved him and prom­ised to do everything we could to help him, including sending him money so he could eat. But we still didn’t know what to do about his illness.

As we said our good-byes, I surrendered the situation into the hands of the Mahanta. I knew he would bring us the answers we needed. A short time later, a friend stopped by the house. During the conversation, we discov­ered she’d had an illness with the same symptoms as my brother. She gave us her diagnosis and the name of the medicine the doctor had prescribed for her.

This was our answer! We quickly passed the infor­mation on to my brother. It was just what he needed to become well again.

This experience was a miracle. The Mahanta’s ever-present love saved my brother’s life and showed me how valuable it is to have the Inner Master with me at all times. With the Mahanta’s guidance, love, and protec­tion, I know it’s possible to build a better future for me and my family.

