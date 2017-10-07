DREAM OF ZANZIBAR: A resort like no other

Tourism in East Africa is on the ascendancy with countries like Tanzania building on the popularity that the region is enjoying across the globe with its tourist attractions and facilities primed for the market place.

One of the hospitality outfits making waves in the country is the Emerald Collection with such choice resorts as Dream of Zanzibar and Hideaway Nungwi Resort and Spa.

Last month, the group hoisted not just its flag alone but that of the country at the Akwaaba African Travel Market, a yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition in Lagos, Nigeria, where it impressed the buyers and sellers, including the travelling public, with its enthralling presentations.

The Regional Sales Manager, East Africa, George Kiruku, who manned the ever busy stand throughout the three days exhibition, was very elated by the attention the property received, describing it as pleasant and welcomed development, which he hoped would translate to actual sales deal for the hotel.

Dream of Zanzibar, which is set in the eastern coast of Zanzibar, is a luxurious five star resort nestled against the beach of Kiwengwa, giving the property a rich and inviting ambience as well as a serene outlook.

Kiruku revealed that the luscious and enchanting resort with a natural feel to it is like a pearl in East Africa because of its fascinating nature as it enjoys a blend of contemporary and the local Afro-Arabic elements of the people.

A visit to this facility, as disclosed by Kiruku, will reveal why it is actually named the Dream of Zanzibar, because it is richly and lavishly put together with opulence and elegance exuding from what he said is a choice property for tourists to explore the best of hospitality and depart refreshed with evergreen memories.

Rooms

It has 157 rooms, all tastefully furnished and fitted with sophisticated amenities featuring a large en-suite bathroom with walk-in shower and double basin, spacious private terrace with table and chair.

The room categories include Deluxe garden rooms with communal swimming pool, children area and bar; Junior suites offering ocean view, with Jacuzzi and Beach villas, with Jacuzzi and private pool.

All rooms also feature such common facilities as: King size comfy bed, TV with satellite channels with DVD and CD player, fully stocked mini-bar with coffee and tea making facilities.

Dining/wining

It offers inconclusive dining and wining options – breakfast, lunch and dinner, served at it all-day dining restaurant, and such other outlets as The TajMahal.

Dinner is also served at The Chop Stick, The Boma and The Andiamo Pizzeria Restaurants with Blue Vanilla a’ la Carte Restaurant offering savouring options as well, among others, serving different options ranging from continental, Asian to Africa and local Tanzania rare delicacies with theme nights added to mix.

For your drink options, spots like The Kokosnuss Bar located near the main pool, Sushi Bar, Zanzi-Bar, Mama Paw Garden Pool Bar, and Le Souk Bar, all serving a wide selection of drinks, tea, coffee, cocktails, soft drinks, local beers and selected spirits as well as exclusive and premium drinks.

Wellness

The resort is home to rich wellness facilities where guests are pampered with different treatments and services; these include: The Dream Spa, which offers hydro therapy, indigenous treatments, Jacuzzi baths, relaxation lounge, steam rooms, private showers and beauty salon while the indoor gymnasium provides a full range of cardio conditioning weights, treadmills, lifecycles and step machines.

Sporting activities are also available at the beach front, such as canoe, beach volley, football, table tennis, billiards and darts with two large-size swimming pools for adults and one with children area and fitted pool bar.

Other services/facilities

The endless list include: 24 hours reception with concierge and luggage storeroom, fully equipped business centre with wireless internet connection, laundry and valet service, conference centre animation team, with daily entertainment and water sports centre.

Also on offer are tours and excursions, airport pick up and shuttle service from and to Stone Town, sightseeing and land excursions as well as safaris to Tanzania, diving snorkeling and deep sea fishing.

