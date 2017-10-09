Eagles debut excites Aina

Debutant Ola Aina said he was happy to finally take his Super Eagles bow and hoped to win many more caps as he plans to help the team win more laurels.

The Hull City star was introduced in the second half of the Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Zambia in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday in Uyo.

The Chelsea loanee told our correspondent that it was a dream come true after he impressed in the few minutes he spent on the pitch.

He said he was delighted to have made the debut on a day his country picked the ticket to the World Cup.

“I am so excited about making my debut for Nigeria today (Saturday). It was an amazing experience because it is something I have been looking forward to. The fans, the atmosphere were amazing, I love the passion of my people and I am glad to be part of this group.

“We are happy to have qualified for the World Cup, it is special for me because it came the day I made my debut,” he said.

Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr was satisfied with Aina’s role in the encounter and the Manager insisted the full back showed he was a good option for the team.

“Ola Aina came and did well too. He defended well, and joined the attack, he made some good crosses and you can see that helps his confidence. Hopefully, we can start him in some games to come, he can play more minutes against Algeria,” the coach said.

