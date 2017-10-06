Eagles: Ezenwa urges NPFL stars not to give up

FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has advised fellow Nigeria Professional Football League stars dreaming of playing for the Super Eagles not to lose hope if they have not been invited yet.

Manager Gernot Rohr ran the rule over four home-based stars, Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Afeez Aremu, in Wednesday evening’s workout, and has left the door open to players who distinguish themselves in the NPFL. “I want to thank God Almighty for everything and the most important thing is all about focus and determination that you can do it,’’ Ezenwa told the media on Thursday.

“So far so good in my career it has been a good one for me. “The LMC has done very well, there are about three of us here with the team and because of hard work it has given us a way into the Super Eagles.

“I think every other player back home will always keep working hard for the next game because the door is open to everyone, when you do well for your club you have the opportunity to come here. ‘’ Ezenwa kept a clean-sheet in Nigeria’s 4-0 rout of Cameroon in Uyo on September 1, and was on the brink of posting another shutout in the second leg in Yaounde until the 75th minute when Aboubakar beat him from the spot.

